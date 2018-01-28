Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - October 2017: Food Security

So far in 2017, food sector partners have reached approximately 2.51 million individuals with food assistance through cash, voucher or in-kind modality, this represents almost 100 per cent of the overall target for 2017. Over 8,186 individuals also received food and agricultural livelihoods support. Some highlights of the Food Security Sector across the region in October include:

In Egypt, 75,445 beneficiaries received food assistance with approximate USD 22. In Iraq, more than 56,615 Syrian refugees received food assistance with approximately USD 19 per person per month whereas 1,200 Syrian refugees and vulnerable host community received training and equipment support for food related livelihoods. In Jordan, some 388,305 Syrian refugees residing urban areas and 107,899 in camps benefited from the voucher programme via cash based transfers. Support to national school meals programme has been resumed in October reaching more than 300,000 school children with date bars and around 25,000 with healthy meals in communities. In addition more than 30,000 Syrian school children has been reached in Za'atari and Azraq camps. In Lebanon, more than 782,000 beneficiaries received food assistance and 548 people supported on agricultural employments. In Turkey, more than 149,522 beneficiaries reached by the food security and agriculture sector so far.