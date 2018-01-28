Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Food Security

So far in 2017, food sector partners have reached approximately 2.52 million individuals with food assistance through cash, voucher or in-kind modality, this represents almost 100 per cent of the overall target for 2017. Over 9,877 individuals also received food and agricultural livelihoods support. Some highlights of the Food Security Sector across the region in November include:

In Jordan, WFP continued to implement the "Choice" modality for 2,225 cases in Madaba governorate. “Choice” is an innovative modality introduced by WFP Jordan allowing beneficiaries to redeem the assistance they receive through food-restricted vouchers or unrestricted cash, or both, based on their personal circumstances. Close to 50 per cent used their assistance as vouchers, and a similar number opted for cash, while a small percentage opted for both. Preparations are underway for the rollout of Choice in two further governorates (Zarqa and Balqa), which would increase the caseload to 60,000 beneficiaries. In Iraq, the results of the WFP-UNHCR Joint Vulnerability Assessment (JVA) of Syrian refugees in Iraq are being finalized. The JVA report is expected to be cleared by January 2018. In Egypt, November distribution took place from 13 to 17 November, targeting 75,928 beneficiaries (73,228 Syrian refugees and 2,700 Palestinian refugees from Syria).