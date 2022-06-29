Supporting persons with disabilities in Jordan

The inauguration of the Jerash Care Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities marks a key milestone in long-standing efforts to enhance social inclusion and protection in Jordan.

With funding from the European Union (EU), UNOPS helped rehabilitate the Jerash Care Centre – the largest social care facility in the country. Following completion of the works, around 200 residents are benefitting from modern facilities that provide a safe living environment and enhanced accessibility to classrooms, training facilities and more.

“What we are witnessing today, the completion of the maintenance works, sheds light on the level of national and global support for the people with disabilities’ affairs, ensures their rights, and engages them fully in society,” said Ayman Mufleh, Jordan’s Minister of Social Development, at the inauguration.

The renovation of the Jerash Centre is part of the EU-funded Support to Social Protection Programme – a joint partnership between the European Union and Jordan’s Social Development Ministry aimed to support social protection reforms and deliver better quality services to those most vulnerable. The programme is implemented by UNOPS, Expertise France and Northern Ireland Cooperation.

“I am happy we are partnering with the government of Jordan in this project as we both believe that persons with disabilities, in particular, when given the right care and support, can make valuable contributions to their communities,” said Maria Hadjitheodosiou, EU Ambassador to Jordan.

In addition to the Jerash Care Centre, the programme seeks to improve the infrastructure of up to 100 Ministry of Social Development-owned and rented social care centres and their accommodation facilities as well as field directorate offices of the Ministry.

“We are proud to partner with the EU and the Ministry of Social Development to help build a more equitable and inclusive society across Jordan,” said Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman.

“The rehabilitated facilities will help ensure persons living with disabilities receive the accommodation and education opportunities needed to help empower them and live a life of dignity,” added Mr. Akram.