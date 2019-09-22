From strangers to co-workers to family: Cash-for-Work Programme promotes social cohesion among Jordanians and Syrians

Written by: Dania Mousa

It is a well-known fact that refugees and immigrants help revive economies. Countries with high refugee population density reap economic benefits despite the partisan voices that argue otherwise. In Jordan, the country hosting the second highest share of refugees per capita in the world (83% of Syrian refugees), we see shining examples of the subject.

Take the case of a cash for work program in Tal Madaba, the heritage rich site in Madaba, Jordan. The programme, implemented by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in Jordan in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) and with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (BMZ) funding, aims to preserve the historic mosaics in the site, using the labor of refugees and vulnerable Jordanians looking for temporary work opportunities.

Cleaning, dusting, and moistening the intricate and fragile mosaics is a complex mission that requires patience, diligence and precision. Currently, the programme recruits 19 workers out of a total of 40 workers in Tal Madaba. Overall, 750 cash for work staff will be employed to work in several sites throughout the duration of the project which runs for a year, after successfully recruiting over 1,300 workers in the previous phase.

At first the prospect of hiring Syrian workers seemed disagreeable to their Jordanian counterparts. “The Jordanians said, this work is ours,” recalls Nisreen Al-Foqaha, who is the technical supervisor of the site, “but I told them, no. This work is for everyone. They’re skilled in it and have a lot of experience. What we should do, is try and learn from each other.” The reason for this sentiment was fairly obvious: work in a tourism-related industry is naturally looked at as a part of national identity. After a while, however, Jordanian workers understood that there was much to learn about the work in general, and from their Syrians coworkers in particular who are known to be “jacks of all trades”.

“Jordanian workers quickly picked up and learned the skills the Syrian workers offered,” Al-Foqaha states. Among the tasks required on the site were building the wall, removing and transferring backfill, and scraping the 3 dunum location.

“Cash for work opportunities such as these can be saviors,” one of the workers, Mustafa Abu Hasheesh, states. Abu Hasheesh used to be a small business owner, but following financial difficulties had to shut down operations. Opportunities like this he claims, keep him going. “I also really enjoy this kind of work, because I’m leaving my mark on this world, so the next generation can come and continue what we’re doing to preserve these historic sites.”

Initially, Al-Foqaha was opposed to hiring women. “They weren’t exactly the easiest to manage in the past. At one point, work revolved as much about the site as resolving the drama between employees. So, I had to put an end to it,” she remembers. But she changed her mind later on when she noticed that Syrian women were adept and ready to work in the field. Since then, gender parity in the project was maintained more or less.

Now, the workers in the group have an almost familial relationship. Their relationship with the site has also become integral to their lives. When one visits the Tal Madaba site, there is a sense of contentment and hard-earned satisfaction. The women, who are all in their late 30s and 40s, and who do physically challenging work, are filled with a sense of pride. “Sometimes, workers go out at night in groups to admire all the work they have done” Al-Foqaha added.

At lunch time, the Syrian women offer labaneh, hummus, and muhammara – a hot pepper dip originally from Aleppo – among other dishes for everyone. “I love our work here,” Al-Foqaha says. “With our efforts, and DRC’s support, I think we can continue reserving the Tal Madaba site. Now, I love it as much as my employees!”