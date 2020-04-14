Stopping the spread in Azraq Refugee Camp

In Jordan, 90 kilometres west of the Syrian border, Azraq Refugee Camp holds nearly 40,000 people who have fled the violence plaguing their country for nine years. An outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in this camp would be catastrophic.

As the virus starts to reach displaced communities like Azraq, where healthcare systems are already weak and under-resourced, the delivery of lifesaving supplies is more important than ever. But, like many countries, Jordan has imposed a national lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – meaning aid hasn’t been able to get into Azraq for three weeks. This means that essential items like soap and hand sanitiser are hard for people to come by. People who don’t have enough to eat have low immunity, putting them at much greater risk of infection.

Just days ago, CARE was given permission to transport supplies into the camp, and has already delivered 8,000 hygiene kits to the most vulnerable families. The kits contain soap, hand sanitisers and disinfectants, all of which will help stop the spread of COVID-19 if an outbreak occurs. Just days into the immense task, 20 per cent of people living in Azraq have already received the supplies, and it is anticipated every family in the camp will have received a kit in the coming days.

The distribution has been handled according to the local physical distancing regulations, ensuring everyone keeps a safe distance between each other, and only a limited number of people come to collect their kits at once.

These lifesaving supplies were only available to the refugees in Azraq thanks to the generous donations of CARE’s supporters. We are doing this urgent work all around the world right now – in countries where it could be the difference between life and death – so we need your support now more than ever.

A donation to CARE today can provide help like these hygiene kits, clean water, or emergency supplies to the most vulnerable families, and help stop the spread while we still can.