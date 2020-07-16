Statement from UNICEF on tragic deaths of Syrian refugee children in Amman

We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of four children - aged 7 months, 3 years, 7 years and 10 years – after a fire ripped through their tent in the early hours of this morning in Amman.

UNICEF and our partner are providing support to the family and community in the aftermath of this tragedy. The families in this area are supported by UNICEF with education, social protection, water and sanitation services.

On World Refugee Day, it is a stark reminder that Syrian refugee children need continued support to grow up safely and with the education and opportunities they need for a better future.