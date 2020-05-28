Statement on explosion causing death of child in Zarqa

From Tanya Chapuisat, UNICEF Jordan Representative

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Zarqa following reports that a 12-year old Syrian refugee boy was killed in an explosion today.

It is just over one month since we offered our condolences to the family and community of four Syrian refugee children who were killed in an explosion in Mafraq after coming into contact with unexploded ordnance (UXO) while playing in a residential area.

At a time when families all over the world are staying home to stay safe, it’s particularly devastating that these children’s lives have been cut short.

UNICEF confirms our support to the Government of Jordan to provide education and awareness raising to children and communities on the dangers of unexploded ordnance.

