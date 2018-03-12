The Standards of the Best Interest of the Child in Accordance with Jordanian Legislation, Islamic Shari’ah, and International Standards [EN/AR]

Introduction:

One of the most important indicators of the development and prosperity of international conventions is their great emphasis on human rights in general and on the rights of the child in particular. A number of international conventions have been adopted1 establishing these universally-acknowledged rights for the world’s children, and requiring that children be able to enjoy such rights wherever they are, without regard to race, color, gender, language, religion, political opinion, wealth, disability, place of birth, or national, ethnic or social origin.

The international community has not only recognized wide variety of rights for children, but also has created a set of legal instruments with the necessary powers to ensure enjoyment of these rights, including by monitoring signatory countries ‘implementation of obligations under the conventions.

The most important principle established with regard to children’s rights is that the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration in all actions that involve children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies. Ensuring the best interests of the child may require even greater emphasis for refugee children, whose rights and interests may be under greater threat. This is due to the circumstances and conditions in which the child is found, as a refugee, it is necessary to take into account the specificity of the child refugee because it is directly related to the consequences of the armed conflicts from the collapse of the social structure, The lack of family support, design and social infrastructure, especially in the refugee camps.

As the principle of the best interests of the child is a general concept, we will identify and detail the necessary elements and standards relevant achieve the child’s best interests for the purpose of assisting the relevant authorities, institutions and bodies in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to achieve these interests.

Furthermore, this study will present the set of rights stipulated in international standards and in Jordanian legislation alongside those of Islamic Fiqh* , and to shade the light on the extent to which these standards are matching the provisions of this Shari’ah and what is corresponding to the term of (the most important interest of the child). We hope that understanding of this point of view will enhance the understanding and work of public institutions about children’s affairs on how to assess and determine the best interest from a general perspective, where the international and national standards do not interfere with the Islamic Shari’ah, since the best interest is achieved by assessing and adapting all what had been stated to achieve the nominal goal.