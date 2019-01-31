The Spanish embassy funds operation costs of two UNRWA health centres

The Spanish Embassy through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) announced their funding of the operating costs of two United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) health centres in Jordan. This contribution will enable for the continued provision of health-care to Palestine refugees for the next fifteen months. This EUR 500,000 donation comes in addition to the generous contribution of EUR 19.5 million pledged to the Agency by the Government of Spain in 2018.

UNRWA welcomed Spanish Ambassador to Jordan, Her Excellency Aránzazu Bañón Dávalos on a visit to the UNRWA Talbyeh and Madaba health centres, to observe firsthand the health services provided to the Agency’s beneficiaries. This Spanish contribution will help to sustain UNRWA health services at both clinics, ensuring for uninterrupted service delivery to Palestine refugees residing in both areas. The Agency’s health-care services include diagnosis and treatment of illness, reduction in the rate of complications from non-communicable diseases, control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and an access to medical professionals and prescription medication. This contribution will also support the training of maintenance staff for improved, industry- standard sanitation in UNRWA facilities.

During the visit, H.E. Aránzazu Bañón Dávalos commented: ”Spain has always cared much about Palestinian Refugees and has been traditionally one of its strong supporters. In these difficult times for UNRWA the Spanish government not only supports the agency financially in order to contribute to the necessary delivery of basic services to more than five million Palestinian refugees but also politically. We stand clear and firm in our political advocacy and we shall continue to stress the importance of preserving the UNRWA Mandate until a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian question is achieved.

The Director of UNRWA Operations in Jordan, Mr. Roger Davies, expressed his gratitude to the Spanish Embassy for its continued support of UNRWA, in particular during last year’s financial challenges, saying: “By enabling URNWA to cover the running costs of Talbyeh and Madaba health centres, the generous contribution will benefit up to 38,000 Palestine refugees of the camp’s residents and surrounding neighborhoods.” The Agency serves more than 2.3 million Palestine refugees in Jordan, including 1.6 million patient visits to UNRWA health centres in as of January, 2018.

In 2018, the Government of Spain, various autonomous communities, city councils, the Spanish private sector and individuals contributed over EUR 19.5 million to UNRWA, helping the Agency survive its largest budgetary deficit to date.