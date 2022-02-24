Spanish Ambassador to Jordan visits Baqa’a camp in support of Palestine refugees and UNRWA

Today, the Spanish Ambassador to Jordan H.E. Ms. Aránzazu Bañón Dávalos, visited Baqa’a camp for Palestine refugees in Jordan and witnessed the vital services provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Ms. Bañón was accompanied by Acting Director of UNRWA and international Organizations Directorate of the Department of Palestinian Affairs, Ms. Heba Al Manni, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, Ms. Marta Lorenzo and other UNRWA staff.

The visit follows the launch of the project Environmental improvement in Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, a multidimensional project aimed at improving the living conditions in Palestine refugee camps in Jordan. The project, generously funded by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development (AECID) with an initial allocation of funds of EUR 500,000 in 2021, to be increased in the coming years, adopts a strategic approach which focuses on community participation and empowerment through awareness raising on climate change and environmental sustainability.

This initiative, which will set the basis for the improvement of the environmental health and living conditions of more than 400,000 Palestine refugees in Jordan, is of vital importance to support the modernization efforts of the Agency in line with global commitments of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The project is also in line with the Agency’s commitment to the protection of Palestine refugees with disabilities, as exemplified by its disability inclusion principles – non-discrimination, awareness, participation and accessibility – and in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. UNRWA is also proud of its partnership with the Department of Palestinian Affairs within the Government of Jordan which undertakes critical environmental activities.

The tour of the refugee camp started at the UNRWA Baqa’a Preparatory Girls’ School No. 1 & 2, where Ms. Bañón was briefed about the living conditions of Palestine refugee population in Jordan and recent developments in UNRWA operations across the Middle East, including the Agency’s successful adaptation to the COVID-19 crisis by ensuring the continuation of service provision to Palestine refugees in health, education and environmental sectors.

During the meeting, Ms. Al Manni, briefed the visitors about the situation of Palestine refugees in the camps in Jordan and the role the department plays in coordination with the camp service committees and UNRWA in ensuring a sustainable and quality level of cleanliness for the health and safety of refugees especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain remains fully committed to the Palestinian cause and is firmly convinced that only the two State solution can fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and create conditions for Israel and Palestine to live together in peace and stability. In the meantime, protection of Palestinian refugees and their rights remains of the utmost importance. The mandate of UNRWA and its work are crucial to provision of basic services to refugees. Today, by visiting Baqa’a I see again firsthand the outstanding job the Agency is doing in the fields of education and health, providing hope and opportunities to the younger generation. I also praise the progress being made in achieving a more sustainable management of water and energy resources. We are proud to contribute to this effort through the project we are launching in the field of environmental health with the aim of improving the living conditions of the Palestine refugees of the camps”, said Ms. Bañón.

“On behalf of the Agency, we highly appreciate the timely contribution received by the Spanish Government. With this contribution, Spain is helping us make a real change in the lives of Palestine refugees by investing in the greening, quality water and infrastructure in Palestine refugee camps in Jordan,” said Marta Lorenzo.

Spain started contributing to UNRWA in 1958 and has been a member of UNRWA Advisory Commission since 2005. Spain is a strategic partner whose strong political support to the Agency has been consistent over the years. In 2021, the country’s contribution totaled over 17 million Euros, including an extraordinary contribution of EUR 3 million to the UNRWA Programme Budget in response to Agency’s financial shortfall in 2021.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.