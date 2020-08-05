Socio-economic framework for COVID-19 response, issued July 2020

Foreword

I am pleased to share the UN’s Framework for the socioeconomic response to COVID-19 in Jordan. The Framework connects urgent health and humanitarian requirements with what needs to be done to support Jordan in addressing the multiple social and economic challenges that the pandemic has brought to the country.

The UN framework outlines impacts and interventions in five pillars: 1) Protecting Health; 2) Protecting People; 3) Economic Recovery; 4) Macro-economics and Multilateral Cooperation; and 5) Social Cohesion and Resilience. For each pillar, the UN has worked hard to assess the impacts of the crisis to help us understand what is needed to simultaneously address immediate and medium-term needs. The analysis has also helped us reflect on what added value the UN can bring to the wider efforts of reaching Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notwithstanding the impact of the crisis. Of key importance is that we make sure not to lose sight of the central pledge of the 2030 Agenda to ‘Leave No One Behind’ (LNOB).

Jordan’s response to contain the spread of the virus has so far, been very effective, particularly given the scale and scope of the crisis. But there is no time or space to relax, as we now know that the pandemic will be with us for the foreseeable future. We also know that only with timely, targeted and prioritized actions will we be able to mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts. Only by emphasizing an approach that supports ‘Recovering Better’, will institutions and communities be better prepared to cope with future shocks and be able to seize new opportunities that can make people’s lives better, more prosperous and more equal, in line with Agenda 2030.

The UN believes that only by taking joint measures together can we address the new, direct needs brought by COVID-19, and tackle pre-existing inequalities that have become even more apparent during the crises. This requires the UN to leverage its programming, policy and convening assets with the institutional capacities, expertise and financial resources brought by others.

To meet this ambitious goal, the UN has defined five ‘accelerators’ to recover better: i) Equity and Inclusiveness to make sure that new and pre-existing vulnerabilities are addressed; ii) an integral Gender Focus to guide us in addressing both new and pre-existing gender gaps and structural inequities; iii) Digital Transformation that supports innovation and progress in public and social services as well as business and economic initiatives; iv) Environmental Sustainability that emphasizes green solutions and technology for a better future; and v) Preparedness and Prevention to strengthen systems and processes to efficiently maintain access to health, public and basic services, education, social assistance and business during times of crisis.

The UN will apply these accelerators to our interventions as a way of fueling the recovery for Jordan. Recognizing that only in partnership will we make a difference, the UN’s aspiration is that our national and international partners also adopt and apply the accelerators to new investments, policies, programs and projects to support a more equal, inclusive, sustainable and resilient Jordan.

Anders Pedersen Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Jordan