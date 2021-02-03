Skills needs analysis and mapping of private enterprises with employment and PPP potential Final Report - June 2020

1. Introduction

Enabel is in the process of starting up its action entitled “Developing skills of vulnerable youth and Syrian Refugees in Jordan” which shall be implemented in 36 months with a budget of 5.000.000 € EUR. It is part of a joint large multi-country, multi-donor programme named Qudra 2– Resilience for Refugees, IDP’s,

Returnees and Host Communities in response to the protracted Syrian and Iraqi Crises” in its second phase. The programme has three specific objectives: 1) To improve education, engagement and protection opportunities for children, youth and other marginalised groups (in Jordan and Lebanon), 2) To enhance employment outcomes and income in particular for youth and women (in Jordan and Iraq), 3) To improve local governmental institutions’ and civil society organisations’ capacities to deliver transparent and inclusive basic services (Jordan, Turkey a