Sheikha Fatima directs ERC to implement initiative to empower refugee women in Mrajeeb Al Fhood Refugee Camp

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2020 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who is the Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the "Mother of the Nation," directed the ERC to launch an initiative aimed at empowering Syrian refugee women residing in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood Refugee Camp in Jordan, as part of the programmes of the "Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women."

The initiative, coinciding with Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August, includes several pillars that aim to achieve its humanitarian and development objectives, such as involving female refugees residing in the camp in the efforts to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and reduce its spread around the camp, by making 20,000 face masks in the "Tailoring Workshop of our Mother Fatima," which was established to train women to sew and offer them a fixed source of income.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, stated that the fund, which was launched upon a generous initiative by Sheikha Fatima is reinforcing her continuous efforts to economically and socially empower women.

Sheikha Fatima’s vision has helped promote programmes and projects targeting women in disturbed communities, and have left a positive impression on humanitarian organisations operating in the area of women’s and children’s rights both regionally and globally, she added.

Al Shamsi then pointed out that Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives that support refugee issues have placed her at the forefront of donors and supporters of refugees, noting that she understands the situation of women in refugee camps and their struggles, so she is keen to implement programmes and initiatives that will help women overcome their difficulties and protect them from the risks they face.

"The efforts of Sheikha Fatima to support refugee women aim to highlight their struggles and gain support, to help them in many areas around the world," she further added Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, praised the stance of Sheikha Fatima, stressing that she is an icon of unlimited humanitarian giving, not only in the UAE but also around the region and the rest of the world.

He also highlighted her pioneering regional and international humanitarian role, especially in supporting women and children who are victims of wars, conflicts, disasters and crises.

The ERC, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, is prioritising projects aimed at strengthening capacities and ensuring the sustainability of giving for victims of crises and disasters, he added.

Al Falahi also noted that the ERC has drafted plans for the success of the project, affirming that the initiative is a milestone in terms of services provided to refugee women in the camp and is an innovative solution for raising their capacities and providing them with a means of livelihood, which will help them improve their financial situations.

