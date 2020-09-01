SGBV Sub Working Group Gap Analysis 2020-2021

OVERVIEW

The purpose of this gap analysis is quite straightforward: attempt to identity a difference between the actual state and the minimum standards for GBV in emergencies. Once identified gaps then the organization agreed on corrective action that needs to be taken. The first gap analysis was conducted in 2018 and then updated in 2019. A new analysis was launched in 2020: total of 51 persons representing 28 organizations (5 UN Agencies, 7 local NGOs, 2 donors and 14 INGOs) participated in a SGBV planning and gap analysis workshop held in January 2020. Participants included both field staff as well as staff with national responsibilities.

They were divided in groups covering the following locations:

Amman/Balqa/Zarqa/South

Irbid

Mafraq

Zatari camp

Azraq camp

Each group reviewed a list of minimum standards in the following fields:

SGBV case management and psycho-social support

SGBV prevention activities

Health services for SGBV survivors

Shelter/ Cash/ Livelihoods for SGBV survivors

Legal, justice and law enforcement

For each standard, the group determined whether it was met or not and for those unmet standards, the groups identified if it was due to a barrier faced by survivors in accessing this specific type of service or to a gap in service provision. In addition, each group looked at how barriers or gaps could differently affect certain groups (male/female, children/adults, persons with disabilities and marginalized groups). The SGBV WG coordinators at sub national level including Zatari, Azraq, Irbid and Mafraq co-facilitated the discussion. Moreover, the gap analysis was facilitated in each on the 4 field locations were the SGBV WG is existent to ensure participation of field staff and affected population in identifying gaps and way forward.

Members of the SGBV sub working group were given an opportunity to comment on the draft report and further highlight gaps. Final report and Recommendations were endorsed by the SGBV SWG in August 2020. This gap analysis is complemented by the information provided by the GBV IMS annual report and trend analysis released during COVID 19 pandemic.