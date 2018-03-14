SGBV Sub-Working Group Gap Analysis 2017/2018

Overview

A total of 42 persons representing 20 organizations (5 UN Agencies, 7 local NGOs, 1 government entity, 7 INGOs) participated in a SGBV gap analysis workshop held in August 2017. Participants included both field staff as well as staff with national responsibilities.

They were divided in groups covering the following locations:

Amman/Balqa/Zarqa/South

Irbid

Mafraq

Zaatari camp

Azraq camp

Each group reviewed a list of minimum standards in the following fields:

SGBV case management and psycho-social support

SGBV prevention activities

Health services for SGBV survivors

Shelter/ Cash/ Livelihoods for SGBV survivors

Legal, justice and law enforcement

For each standard, the group determined whether it was met or not and for those unmet standards, the groups identified if it was due to a barrier faced by survivors in accessing this specific type of service or to a gap in service provision. In addition, each group looked at how barriers or gaps could differently affect certain groups (male/female, children/adults, persons with disabilities and marginalized groups). Members of the SGBV sub working group were given an opportunity to comment on the draft report and further highlight gaps. A meeting was held in January 2018 to issue recommendations based on finalized version of gaps analysis. Recommendations were endorsed by the SGBV SWG in February 2018. This gap analysis will be complemented by safety audits which will be conducted during the first half of 2018; this will enrich the analysis with the views of refugees and affected communities.