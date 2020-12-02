Sector Gender Focal Points Network: Jordan - Report 2019

Coordination Overview

The Jordan Refugee Inter-Sector Working Group [ISWG] seeks to ensure that women and men (including young adults and elderly), girls and boys (including adolescents, children and infants) can equitably access the available humanitarian resources irrespective of their gender or age. This reflects the policies of its member organizations. One of the strategies that it uses is to sponsor a crosssectorial network that focuses on how to effectively promote gender equality in the sectors’ needs analyses, strategic responses and activities, and response indicators aiming to oversee the humanitarian response to people seeking refuge in Jordan away from the crisis in Syria.

The response is organised into the following eight sectors: Basic Needs, Education, Food Security, Health, (including: Mental Health, Mental Health/Psycho-social, Nutrition and Reproductive Health), Livelihoods, Protection (including Child Protection, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence), Shelter and WASH. The Sector Gender Focal Point Network [SGFPN] comprises Sector Gender Focal Points nominated from each of the refugee sectors. In 2015 the network started with co-chairing arrangement of three UN Agencies that lead refugee sectors: UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP, and since April 2016 the chairmanship was handed over to UNHCR. Since its creation, the network benefited by the technical support of the Senior Gender Capacity (GenCap) and Senior Cash Capacity Advisors (CashCap).

In March 2018, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee [IASC] endorsed the Gender with Age Marker [GAM]. In December 2018, hosted by UNHCR, with the support of the GenCap and CashCap Advisors, the SGFPN rolled-out the GAM in Jordan, placing Jordan among the three pioneer countries launching the new IASC tool. The roll-out was attended by 73 Participants representing government ministries from the 12 Task Forces of the Jordan Response Plan [JRP], donors, UN agencies, NGOs/INGOs and the refugee Sector Gender Focal Points. For more information please browse the following link: https://iascgenderwithagemarker.com/en/news/

The role of the Gender Focal Points is to support their nominating sector to incorporate and monitor gender equality measures. The Network uses a range of strategies to support its members, including peer-learning, information sharing, coaching, training, training others, and sharing useful resources.

For more detailed info on the network, please see the Sector Gender Focal Points Network page at https://data2.unhcr.org/en/working-group/47