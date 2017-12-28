Sector Gender Focal Point Network in Jordan: Gender Equality Promising Practices – Syrian Refugees in the Middle East and North Africa

1. Project overview

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) led by UNHCR Jordan, in close collaboration with other UN agencies and partners, established the Sector Gender Focal Points Network (SGFPN) in 2014. The SGFPN is co-chaired by UNHCR and UNICEF and as of May 2017 has 30 members from 22 different organizations. The SGFPN includes at least two gender focal points from each of the eight sectors contributing to the Syria Refugee Response in Jordan and at least one member from each of the sub-sectors. The main objective of the network is to promote gender equality in the different refugee response sectors: basic needs, shelter, health, education, food security, protection, livelihoods and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). To meet this objective, the SGFPN provides technical support, coordination, capacity building and knowledge management for gender equality. This strategic approach to building gender equality capacities from within the sectors helps ensure the continuity, accountability and sustainability of gender equality integration into humanitarian response plans and programming.

2. Context and needs

In mid-2016, Jordan was host to 721,369 refugees and asylum-seekers, more than 90 per cent of whom are Syrians who were forced to flee the armed conflict in their country. Jordan also hosts 2,117,361 registered Palestinian refugees who are provided protection and assistance by UNRWA. It has been clear throughout the Syria crisis that cultural beliefs and practices, legal structures in countries of origin and asylum, insecurity and socio-economic pressures contribute to the perpetuation of gender inequality among Syrian refugees, primarily discriminating against women and girls. This inequality allows men to enjoy greater access to and control over resources while it puts barriers in the way of women’s mobility and decision making.

Gender inequality has an impact on Syrian women’s access to humanitarian services, including health, education and livelihoods, as well as increases their risk of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).4 When a comprehensive humanitarian effort was developed to respond to the Syria crisis in Jordan, the inter-agency coordination structure was seen to provide an opportunity to incorporate gender equality measures more systematically across all plans and programmes.