SAMS’ Psychosocial Support Impact in Jordan

One of the main challenges in psychosocial support provision and increasing its access among refugee populations is the ability to seek out cases that require special care and attention. In a recent field survey we conducted in Jordan, we discovered a number of cases located in areas that are difficult to reach across the country and have limited access to these services.

Through our survey, we met Ms. Sonia*, who is the sole breadwinner of her family. Prior to arriving in Jordan from Syria she experienced many hardships, including harassment and trauma that she and her children faced. Such experiences have left an immense and lasting impact on her as a mother and on her family.

Ms. Sonia traveled to Jordan alone with her children before her husband was able to join them. She was able to participate in various psychological workshops and programs that we provide in Jordan. The specialist felt the need to transfer Ms. Sonia to one-on-one therapy sessions, noting the many troubling symptoms that she was experiencing.

The follow up sessions brought clear improvement in her mood and relations with other people. She was then guided to one of our partners on the ground, the American Zakat Center, where she could take specialized courses in sewing that equipped her with a craft and profession to help support her family.

We continue to monitor Ms. Sonia’s condition regularly. She participates in different psychosocial support workshops held at our community center in Irbid. Thanks to the ongoing support she has received, the therapeutic effects and benefits of her treatment have extended throughout different aspects of her life.

When her husband arrived, he signed up for one of our medical missions to Jordan, suffering from a mass tumor in neck. Our volunteers performed his surgery and were able to remove the tumor, and he is now recovering well.

Psychosocial support services provided to Ms. Sonia and her family are a perfect example of our impact and how we integrate service provision to the entire family. We strive to identify and alleviate signs of psychological stress whenever they exist. The improvement in psychological well-being that our services provide make it easier for patients to receive treatment in their host country and continue on with their lives in spite of the trauma they have faced.

In our professional training programs, individuals are empowered by focusing on their strengths and joining craft workshops that meet their interests and skills. When transferred to medical care centers affiliated with SAMS, beneficiaries can attain the best psychological support possible which aides them in overcoming challenges they encounter in the host country and new society they find themselves in.

In 2019 thus far, SAMS PSS programming has conducted 71 workshops, benefitting 7,581 beneficiaries.