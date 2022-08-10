The Republic of Korea Contributes US$ 2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

The Government of the Republic of Korea announces a US$ 2.1 million contribution to the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Some US$ 1 million of these funds will be used for investments in vocational education for Palestine refugees in Jordan, while another US$ 1 million will support life-saving UNRWA food assistance activities in Gaza.

“I am very happy to announce that the Government of the Republic of Korea is contributing US$ 2.1 million to UNRWA to support Palestine refugees. UNRWA plays an important role in the Middle East, and we are glad to be able to support its efforts. After this recent conflict in Gaza, where humanitarian support is urgently needed, it is especially timely and meaningful to help Palestine refugees through the life-saving UNRWA food assistance program,” Mr. Si-Jin Song, Representative of Korea to Palestine, said.

UNRWA Director of Partnerships, Mr. Karim Amer, said: “This all-time high contribution from Korea is a very welcome message of support to Palestine refugees. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Korea for its generosity. The Agency is proud of our growing relationship, which we hope to further develop in the future.”

The Republic of Korea is one of the important UNRWA donors from East Asia. It is thanks to the enduring support of donors like the Government of the Republic of Korea that the Agency is able to provide vital services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East in the face of its continuing challenges.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

