The Repubic of Korea contributes US$1 million to support vocational technical education for Palestine refugees in Jordan

18 August 2022 Amman

The Government of the Republic of Korea has contributed US$1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to enhance livelihood opportunities for Palestinian refugee youth in Jordan. The US$ 1 million contribution comes as part of an overall contribution recently announced by the Government of South Korea whereby Jordan Field Office will utilize the funds to strengthen delivery of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to Palestine refugee youth at two UNRWA vocational and technical centres in Jordan.

To honour this vital contribution to the Agency’s vocational training programme, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Marta Lorenzo welcomed a delegation headed by H.E. Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, Lee Jae-wan, at the UNRWA Wadi Seer Training Centre in Amman, for a signing ceremony covering the particular components related to the project proposal to enhance TVET programme in Jordan.

The US$ 1 million contribution will be used to update vocational training course curricula offered to UNRWA students to meet the changing competence needs and qualification requirements of the labour market and industry, thus providing students with the needed skills after graduation. According to the World Bank, in Q1 of 2022, the unemployment rate among young people in Jordan, reached 47.7 per cent. Palestine refugee youth are increasingly in need of new, innovative professional skills which maximize their possibilities of finding employment in a professional world that is constantly evolving and that is becoming increasingly competitive.

Thanks to South Korea’s most recent contribution, the Agency’s two TVET centres in Jordan will be supported through the provision of modern training curricula, special training laboratories, training courses for trainers, modern examination equipment, modern Korean equipment, and new spare parts.

Under the terms of this contribution, various learning facilities will be rehabilitated, with the replacement of obsolete furniture and outdated equipment. Furthermore, the capacities of instructors will be enhanced so that they could provide career guidance to TVET students. These outputs represent the major objective of this contribution which will ensure safety and security of students and educational staff.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms. Marta Lorenzo said: “During my meetings with Palestine refugee youth in camps and at our facilities, they have always expressed that finding jobs is their main priority, hence this contribution from the Government of South Korea signals our commitment in working with our partners to develop the skills and capacities of Palestine refugee youth to enable them access to jobs in the local and regional labour markets in line with both Jordan and UNRWA TVET strategies. UNRWA Jordan Field Office is grateful to South Korea for its support to Palestine refugee youth and hopes for more collaboration in the future.”

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, Lee Jae-wan, said: “Sharing concerns over the ever deteriorating situations of the Palestine refugees, I am pleased to participate in this vocational project. The Republic of Korea truthfully hopes that its US $1 million donation can contribute to strengthening the capacity of young Palestine refugees in Jordan to live a dignified life, engaging more effectively in the labor market and industry.”

The Republic of Korea is one of the important UNRWA donors from East Asia. It is thanks to the enduring support of donors like the Government of the Republic of Korea that the Agency is able to provide vital services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East in the face of its continuing challenges.