Report on the gender-based violence sub-working group activities during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign for the year 2021 (25th of November until 10th of December 2021)

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT:

What is the 16 Days Campaign?

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign that is celebrated yearly from the 25th of November; the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10th of December, the Human Rights Day, and it’s a time to galvanize action to end violence against women and girls around the world. The international campaign originated from the first Women's Global Leadership Institute coordinated by the Center for Women's Global Leadership in 1991. This 16-day period also highlights other significant dates including November 29, International Women Human Rights Defenders Day; December 1, World AIDS Day; December 3,

International Day of Persons with Disabilities; and December 6, which marks the Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre. Each year, specific themes on global and national levels are developed to ensure efforts are under common messages, hashtags and slogans.

National Themes:

On the national level, the women’s machinery in Jordan - The Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) - thematic focus of the national campaign was “Together to end violence against women in the public and political spheres” because of recent parliament elections results. As a sub-theme, the GBV SWG focused “Controlling behaviors: limiting my choices and my power” which was one of the key findings from the 17 Focus Group Discussions (FGD) that were organized by 11 organizations members of the GBV SWG 16 Days campaign taskforce; which was led by UNFPA together with UNHCR, and conducted with more than 250 women, men, girls and boys with and without disabilities from different nationalities including Jordanians, Syrian refugees and nonSyrian refugees such as Iraqis and Sudanese living in host communities and refugee camps.

The theme focused on tackling different forms of denial of resources/ opportunities/ services that women and girls in Jordan are subjected to. This was one of the main forms of violence reported by women and girls in Jordan for the last three years. .