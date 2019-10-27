Report on EU - Jordan relations in the framework of the revised European Neighbourhood Policy (June 2018 - April 2019)

EU report: EU-Jordan cooperation remains strong and diverse

Brussels, 25 October 2019

With 2019 marking the 40th anniversary of the European Union's presence in Jordan, the partnership between the EU and Jordan remains strong and diverse.

Today, the report on the partnership between the European Union and Jordan for the period between June 2018 and April 2019 was released. It illustrates the excellent cooperation that the EU and Jordan maintained during that period and highlights progress in the key areas as defined in the EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities adopted in November 2016.

"The European Union is the main and the most reliable partner and supporter for Jordan and Jordanians. Now, as we have been in the past, and as we will be in the future. Over the last year, we have stood by Jordan in addressing the country's economic and social situation and in facing the repercussions of the neighbouring conflicts in Syria, Iraq and the Middle East. Despite those challenges, Jordan managed to maintain internal stability and continued to play a wise, stabilising and moderating role in the region" said High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini.

"The EU is convinced that the 5-year reform Matrix and the Renaissance/Nahda Plan for the years 2019-2020 will create more jobs and will develop an attractive environment for socio-economic actors, especially by investing in future generations. During each of my visits to Jordan, I have been struck by the creativity and energy of Jordanian people, women and men, who can definitely count on the true and diverse partnership with the EU" said Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn.

During the reporting period, with regard to strengthening democratic governance, Jordan has recorded legislative improvements on the independence of the judiciary and on women's rights. Specific actions under the policies launched by the new government aim at improving education and health, promoting investment and trade, empowering the judiciary and developing active citizenship, closely reflecting EU-Jordan partnership priorities.

The presence of Syrian refugees continued to put pressure on Jordan's economy, its scarce natural resources and its infrastructure. The EU maintained its critical role in supporting Syrian refugees in Jordan as well as hosting communities, mobilising almost €1.3 billion to help the country cope with the consequences of the Syrian crisis since 2011. The third Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" that the EU hosted in March 2019 confirmed the full support of the international community for Jordan, as shown by an overall increase in pledges compared to the previous year.

EU-Jordan cooperation also continued on foreign and security policy, private sector development and business environment, energy and resources management, transport and expanded on education, research and innovation and culture programs.

Over the past year, the EU has been striving to maintain a balance between supporting Jordan politically and financially and supporting reforms that will put the country on the path to self-reliance. The EU remains committed to support a secure, democratic and economically strong Jordan with a robust human rights-based governance system through policy dialogue, financial assistance and specific projects.

Background

EU-Jordan cooperation under the Partnership Priorities covers fields ranging from promoting economic stability and a better business environment, sustainable and knowledge-based growth, quality education and job creation to strengthening democratic governance, the rule of law and human rights, environment, climate change, culture and transport, strengthening cooperation on migration and mobility and on regional stability and security, including counter-terrorism.

Since 2011 and up to April 2019, the EU mobilised over €2.1 billion in financial support to Jordan, including almost €1.3 billion to help the country cope with the consequences of the Syrian crisis. This includes humanitarian aid, together with longer-term resilience and development support in areas such as education, livelihoods, water, sanitation and health, plus macro-financial assistance, addressed to Syrian refugees and Jordanian host communities.

During the period covered by the report, multiple high-level bilateral meetings and visits took place. Those include the visit of His Majesty the King of Jordan to Brussels in December 2018, the visits of High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides and the Chair of the European Union Military Committee to Jordan, and bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in April 2019. The EU-Jordan Association Committee in December 2018 was another opportunity to further deepen the dialogue on human rights and democracy, security, regional developments, economic reforms and the simplification of the Rules of Origin scheme.

Continued EU-Jordan cooperation on foreign and security policy include Jordan's participation in EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and dialogue on counterterrorism, security, judicial cooperation, integrated border management (IBM), civil protection and disaster management.

Cooperation in the field of Research and Innovation was boosted by Jordan's participation in the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA), following the entry into forced of the International Agreement between the EU and Jordan in January 2018. 24 additional Jordanian researchers have also benefited from Marie Skłodowska Curie fellowships to pursue their research abroad, bringing the total number to 49 since 2014.

Cooperation on education and culture programs expended with the acceleration of scholarly exchanges through the Erasmus+ and EU Solidarity Corps programmes that link EU and Jordan youth. Over 1,700 Jordanians and Syrians in Jordan were given scholarships under the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian crisis to enable them to pursue academic degrees, vocational or language trainings and boost their employability.

For More Information

Report on EU-Jordan relations in the framework of the revised ENP (2018-2019)

EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities and Compact

EU support to Jordan

Delegation of the European Union to Jordan

IP/19/6150

Press contacts:

Maja KOCIJANCIC (+32 2 298 65 70)

Lauranne DEVILLE (+32 2 298 08 33)

Alceo SMERILLI (+ 32 2 296 48 87)

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email