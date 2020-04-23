Remote Service Delivery Model for the IRC Urban clinics at Mafraq & Ramtha - Version 2.1, March 29, 2020

Responding to the recent situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jordan and the resulting movement restrictions enforced by the governmental authorities all over the country, it is practically not possible to continue the direct delivery of services at the IRC Primary Health Care (PHC) urban clinics situated in Mafraq and Ramtha. The remote service delivery plan has therefore been developed based on the possible scenarios as per the current and expected situation which is rapidly evolving. The best remote service delivery option will be selected out of the given options according to the situation. IRC may chose a combination of two scenarios while selecting the remote service delivery model to maintain maximum level of service delivery at its urban clinics in a given situation. The remote service delivery plan will be activated in case none of the below preconditions are fulfilled or any of the essential preconditions is not fulfilled

 Movement restrictions applied by the authoritiesrestrict the movement of essential IRC Health and other required support staff (Drivers)

 The beneficiaries are not able to access the IRC urban clinics in the presence of movement restrictions and if there is no flexibility for the patients to physically access the clinics

General preconditions for the following three scenarios: