Remote Service Delivery Model for the IRC Urban clinics at Mafraq & Ramtha - Version 2.1, March 29, 2020
Responding to the recent situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jordan and the resulting movement restrictions enforced by the governmental authorities all over the country, it is practically not possible to continue the direct delivery of services at the IRC Primary Health Care (PHC) urban clinics situated in Mafraq and Ramtha. The remote service delivery plan has therefore been developed based on the possible scenarios as per the current and expected situation which is rapidly evolving. The best remote service delivery option will be selected out of the given options according to the situation. IRC may chose a combination of two scenarios while selecting the remote service delivery model to maintain maximum level of service delivery at its urban clinics in a given situation. The remote service delivery plan will be activated in case none of the below preconditions are fulfilled or any of the essential preconditions is not fulfilled
Movement restrictions applied by the authoritiesrestrict the movement of essential IRC Health and other required support staff (Drivers)
The beneficiaries are not able to access the IRC urban clinics in the presence of movement restrictions and if there is no flexibility for the patients to physically access the clinics
General preconditions for the following three scenarios:
The medical team consist of one data entry, one nurse and one medical doctor
Each clinic can have up to two medical teams to work in the following three scenarios
Each medical team is required to contact 50 patients per working day
The medications should cover one month only
All staff who use their phone numbers will use the private mode when they call beneficiaries to ensure that they keep IRC clinics hotline numbers as primary contact point
Data entry staff will be well oriented on referral pathways and some major FAQs - Working hours will be between 10:00am – 5:00pm but adjustments will be made as required
Contracted pharmacies will be briefed on IPC measures and any other IRC “No Harm” principles
Contracted pharmacies should be oriented on the new workflow before implementation
All emergency cases should be referred to MOH facilities through 911 and if COVID-19 suspected through 111
If delivery by the IRC drivers is selected; operation department should be informed and oriented on the new system
Medical teams are recommended to use official IRC communication software like outlook and MS teams