Remote Service Delivery Model for the IRC Community Health program - Version 1.0, April 09, 2020

To promote universal coverage of essential health care for vulnerable populations, the IRC health service delivery model in Jordan has two fundamental pillars: facility or clinic based provision of preventive and curative services, and community-based health services. While facility-based services ensure the provision of essential health care, community-based services play a vital role in promoting healthy behaviors and practices among the communities as means of prevention, thus improving their health seeking behaviors, and connecting them with the services delivered at health facilities when necessary.

Responding to the recent situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jordan and the resulting movement restrictions enforced by the governmental authorities all over the country, IRC had to suspend the home based Community Health services in the areas of intervention. Owing to the fact that Community Health Workers play an integral role to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the communities in general and more specifically for higher risk population such as NCD patients, elderly people, pregnant women, patients with co morbidities, and those who have sub optimal access to essential health care survives.

The remote delivery plan for Community Based Health Services is based on the possible scenarios as per the current and rapidly evolving situation. The best remote service delivery option will be selected out of the given scenarios according to the situation. IRC may chose a combination of two scenarios while selecting the remote service delivery model to maintain maximum level of service delivery through its community health interventions in the areas of implementation.