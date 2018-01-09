Remote camp on Jordan-Syria border getting UN aid by crane lift
Conditions in the makeshift Rubkan camp are described as desperate
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - United Nations agencies began on Monday delivering aid for the first time in six months to some 60,000 Syrian refugees stranded in a desolate area near where Syria's border meets the Jordanian and Iraqi frontiers, aid agencies and Jordanian officials said.
