Refugee Response Coordination Coronavirus - Update 12 April

I. General Update

A fast-track approval mechanism has been put in place by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation for activities and projects responding to COVID- 19 under Health and Social Protection sectors and targeting less privileged Jordanians, workers in informal sector and Syrian refugees.

The Ministry of Health undertook 150 rapid tests of COVID-19 in Zaatari camp, and all results were 100% negative. 5 teams lead by MoH teams supported by UNHCR and IMC were on ground and covered the whole camp. Result were announced by the Minister of Health during his visit to the camp on 11 April. In Azraq camp, 70 individuals are currently in quarantine/isolation sites: 60 individuals in the Public area and 10 individuals at the isolation site (nearby the Camp Hospital).

In close coordination with SRAD and the Ramtha Department of Health, a King Abdullah Park (KAP) joint contingency plan has been developed by agencies operating in KAP. Measures have been and are being implemented, namely in health and WASH sectors, to prevent the spread of virus. Community mobilization activities have been increased with focus on health awareness and distance learning for school children.

With support of the Governor’s office and the municipality authorities, refugees residing in locked down Idoon and remote Mogayer areas of Irbid governorate (currently in lockdown) without easy access to ATMs have received their monthly financial basic needs assistance through the Cash on Wheel ATM service of Cairo Amman Bank (CAB).

Emirates Red Crescent, (ERC) who jointly with SRAD manages Emirati Jordan camp (EJC), started the distribution of dates and UNICEF in coordination with ERC the distribution of soap bars in EJC. This camp is located in Azraq governorate falling under the overall coordination of the UNHCR Camp Manager for Azraq.