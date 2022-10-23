REF-SGFPN Jordan: Refugee Sector Gender Focal Points Network - WASH Sector Gender Monitoring Dashboard, Mid-Year (1 January – 30 June 2022)

Objective:

This Gender Monitoring Dashboard is a monitoring tool that provides evidence on to what extent WASH Sector benefits equally women, girls, boys, and men [WGBM] refugees under humanitarian programming. It has been developed based on available data / information shared by partners on Activity Info and other useful resources as: Regional Indicator report, Gender, and Age Maps, ISWG and COVID-19 Refugee Response monthly updates, Sector Work Plan, etc. Data is analyzed using several M&E tools: GAM, Availability, Accessibility, Acceptability, and Quality, the Age, Gender and Diversity (AGDs) reflecting differences that may exist between the sexes, clarifications, and thus formulate appropriate recommendations. With the dashboard information and recommendations, we can refine gender lenses with sector annual planning reflected into work plan for 2022.

Frequency: twice a year (mid-year and end-year)

Data Sources: Sector’s reporting in Activity Info Monitor Database (reflected in the online Sector dashboard) against the selected indicators serves the main data source for the SGMD. Usage of additional / alternative reliable information is acceptable, i.e., assessments. surveys, reports, minutes of meetings, focus group discussions, etc.

