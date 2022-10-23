REF-SGFPN Jordan: Refugee Sector Gender Focal Points Network - SRH Sector Gender Monitoring Dashboard, Mid-Year (1 January – 30 June 2022)

Objective:

This Sector Gender Monitoring Dashboard (SGMD) helps to monitor and analyze the implementation of the Syria Crisis Response interventions in Jordan through gender lenses.

Frequency: Twice a year (mid-year and end-year)

Data Sources: Sector’s reporting in Activity Info Monitor Database (reflected in the online Sector dashboard) against the selected indicators serves as the main data source for the SGMD.

It has been developed based on available data/information shared by partners on Activity Info.

GAM, Availability, Accessibility, Acceptability, and Quality, as well as Age, are used to analyze data.

We can improve gender lenses with sector yearly planning reflected in the work plan for 2023 with the dashboard information and recommendations.