Rapid needs assessment: Impact of COVID‐19 on vulnerable populations in Jordan - Urban areas and Azraq Camp - 1st of April 2020

The overall aim of this rapid needs assessment is to better understand the impact of both COVID‐19 and the containment measures and restrictions implemented by the Government of Jordan on CARE Jordan’s beneficiaries, which include the elderly, pregnant and lactating women, people with disabilities (PwDs) and households with serious health risks and needs.

METHODOLOGY

This assessment was conducted by CARE Jordan on March 29th via phone survey with 267 households and provides insights into the needs and priorities of Jordanians, Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and Sudanese. In urban areas (Amman, Irbid, Mafraq, Zarqa) 101 key informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted with female households and 106 KIIs with male households. In Azraq Camp, 33 KIIs were conducted with female households and 27 KIIS with male households.

SUMMARY OF NEEDS

The most affected community group of the pandemic and the curfew are individuals with precarious labour conditions, who are not able to work and who are not afforded social protection from the State. Purchasing power has decreased and respondents reported not having enough cash fluidity to cover basic needs during the curfew. Already vulnerable groups, like PwDs and the elderly have also been impacted in both urban areas and Azraq Camp by their inability to access non‐emergency medical assistance, (especially physiotherapy) and lack of transportation has meant that many have not been able to access food and/or cash.

The most significant impact of the pandemic and the curfew has been a limited supply of essential goods and services including but not limited to food security and nutrition support, health and medical assistance, and basic personal and house NFIs. Children’s education has also been disrupted due to the lack of an enabling environment for learning and inadequate tools for remote education. In Azraq Camp additional layers of security; limited service provision; lack of core food items; lack of employment and IBV opportunities; decreased purchasing power. have resulted in negative coping mechanisms including reducing meals and selling personal items. The key highlights of the rapid assessment are as follows: 90% of urban respondents reported not having enough money to cover basic needs during the curfew; 61% of urban respondents are experiencing challenges in accessing the education platforms; the most pressing needs of the elderly for both urban and camp respondents was medicine; the vast majority of respondents prefer to receive information through social media; in the camp, the most significant effect of the curfew is fear and anxiety.