Rapid COVID-19 socio-economic impact survey, UNRWA/Jordan field office

Background:

UNRWA conducted rapid impact survey between April 22-24. The main aim of this rapid Impact survey is to have an overview and understanding the effect of COVID-19 on the livelihood of the Palestinian refugees in terms of health, education, livelihood, food security, and Protection.

The COVID-19 is having a far-reaching impact globally and its effect is imposed on all sort of life and population, being rich or poor. As a result, those vulnerable people, including the refugees, have fallen further to become more vulnerable with the loss of their source of income and support.

With the reported first case of COVID-19, The Government of Jordan has announced on 14th March 2020 the closure of its borders, schools and many non-essential businesses.

Subsequently the Government declared complete Lock Down on 17 th March. Thereafter, the movement restriction was eased allowing access to grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries during the day from 10am to 6pm for pedestrians.