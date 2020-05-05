Jordan + 1 more
Rapid Basic Needs Phone Survey, DRC | March 2020
Attachments
Rationale
Context: Following the recent worldwide COVID outbreak, the government of Jordan implemented a range of necessary but strict containment measures and restrictions which has hindered the delivery of aid and cut off households from services and income generating opportunities.
Objective: The objective of the phone survey was to understand the immediate implications of said developments on basic needs as well as an entry point for an appropriate response.