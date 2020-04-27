Rapid basic needs assessment - Syrians | March 2020

Following the recent worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, The Government of Jordan implemented a range of necessary containment measures and restrictions which have hindered the delivery of aid and cut off households from services and income generating opportunities. This assessment was conducted between March 25 - 26, 2020 via phone survey with 616 households with the aim of understanding the immediate implications of said developments on basic needs as well as entry points for an appropriate response. To do so, DRC selected a simple random sample of its beneficiaries registered after January 1st 2018 in each of its areas of operation. While these findings are not generalizable, they provide useful insights on the needs and priorities of some of the most vulnerable segments the Syrian refugee community.