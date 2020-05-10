Rapid assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable women in Jordan

Introduction

The overall aim of this rapid assessment was to review the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on beneficiaries of UN Women Oasis centers in camp and non-camp settings. The assessment included questions related to the economic situation; health concerns; safety and access to health services; violence against women; the roles of men and women within the household; and access to education.

The assessment included 847 respondents located across Azraq and Za’atari refugee camps and in communities across 5 governorates. As most beneficiaries of UN Women’s Oasis centers are women, respondents were 91% female and were a mix of Syrian refugee and Jordanians.

The characteristics of the geographic locations vary widely from refugee camps in the north to remote communities in the south of the Kingdom.