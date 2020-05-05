Rapid assessment for cash feasibility - Jordan, April 2020

1. Key findings

The lockdown has had a dramatic impact on Jordanian and refugee households’ livelihoods, with over 90% of respondents reporting that no one in their family has worked since the start of the lockdown.

Lack of income is reportedly compounded by lack of assistance: of the few household respondents that reported receiving aid before the lockdown, only a small minority of them was able to receive it since the start of the COVID 19 crisis. The percentage of households reporting not having received assistance in the three months preceding the assessment is unusually high, especially considering that interviewees constitute the most vulnerable segment on Caritas Jordan’s database. It is possible that interviewees preferred not to disclose being a recipient of regular assistance as they feared being excluded from COVID-19 funding.

The majority of respondents (both refugees and Jordanians) reported rent, food, debt repayment, utilities and health services as their most urgent needs. With 62% of Jordanian respondents identifying rent as the second most urgent priority, the assumption that Jordanians generally own their houses does not seem to hold true for Jordanian interviewees with high CARI and Debt per Capita scores consulted for this assessment. This should be taken into account when calculating amounts of assistance for extremely vulnerable Jordanian households.

Markets are overall functional, with some issues related to goods availability and prices: About two thirds of respondents in all governorates reported having been able to access a market in the weeks following the lockdown. Lack of income was listed as one of the main reasons for lack of access, followed by fear of going outside and physical restrictions due to age, illness, or disability.

Fresh food, dry food and hygiene items are available or partially available on the markets of all governorates.

Despite the Government of Jordan’s (GoJ) strict measures to control prices, interviewees perceived an increase in prices across the Kingdom. It is unclear whether the reported inflation is due to a perception bias (even slight increases in prices may be perceived as significant by extremely poor households) or whether some markets have managed to illegally raise prices against GoJ’s regulations.

Most respondents reported feeling unsafe whilst shopping at the market due to fear of coronavirus and overcrowding. It is recommended to keep these fears in mind if targeted messages are communicated to cash assistance recipients.

When asked about access to ATMs, interviewees reported that they were able to reach ATMs but could not withdraw cash due to ‘other’ reasons, not having enough credit in the bank account, ATMs not having enough liquidity, overcrowding, and distance to/from ATMs. As a result, roughly half of the interviewees reported having been unable to withdraw cash in the two weeks preceding the assessment.

Across governorates, regular ATMs and money transfer offices (MTOs) are relatively far from interviewees’ houses. A sizable percentage of respondents across all governorates reported that their closest ATM and MTO is located between 30 minutes and one hour away (each way). For refugees needing to access ATMs with iris scans, walking distances lengthen further: for example, in Ajloun, Amman and Balqa, over 20% of respondents reportedly need more than one 2/16 hour walk each way to reach their closest facility, while another sizable percentage in all governorates indicated it takes them between thirty minutes and one hour. Unless circulation of public transportation and private cars resumes, several issues of safety and exclusion will arise amongst cash recipients without adequate adaptations. For example, it is unclear how cash recipients with restricted mobility will be able to reach financial service providers without having to rely on other people’s help. Further, the time needed to walk all the way to and from financial service providers – which for some households reaches a total of two to three hours – raises red flags in terms of feasibility as well as safety and dignity.

Most interviewees prefer cash being distributed via ATMs (first preference), through home delivery (second preference) or collected at money transfer offices (third preference). A minimum of 80% of respondents would feel comfortable with cash being delivered directly to their homes through third-party providers. Digital cash transfers via mobile money will need to be accompanied by targeted awareness raising messaging as virtually no respondent reported being familiar with it. Findings on cash transfer preferences may seem to contradict the results on average walking distances presented above. It is possible that due to the survey’s design – the question on preference was asked first, the question on walking distances followed – interviewees did not consider the newly introduced restrictions placed on cars and public transportation. Further, despite a sizable percentage of respondents across all locations highlighting the issue of long walking distances to reach financial service providers, overall the majority of respondents reportedly needed less than half an hour to reach their closest facility. Hence, the findings on ATMs as most preferred option should be triangulated against the inability of some individuals in the target groups to reach financial service providers in reasonable amounts of time.