Ramadan campaign launches in Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp

MEREIJEEB AL FUHOOD, 21st May, 2018 (WAM) -- Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, Director of the Emirati-Jordanian Camp in Mereijeeb Al Fuhood, which is located in Al Zarqa Governorate, Jordan, and is managed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has inaugurated the Ramadan Tournament 2018, which will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a speech, Al Mansouri said that the tournament aims to provide entertainment mechanisms for Syrian refugees, especially the youth, in the camp through useful activities that will develop their knowledge, culture and skills while highlighting the ERC’s desire to provide the best services to the refugees.

The tournament will include cultural, entertainment, sporting and religious activities and competitions for all ages, as well as artistic performances based on Emirati folklore.

The tournament’s participants and their families thanked the camp’s administration and the ERC for their humanitarian efforts to make the refugees happy and develop their skills through the tournament’s activities.

The camp organises the tournament on an annual basis during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/Nour Salman