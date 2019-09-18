QRCS, QFFD cover dialysis costs for Syrians in Jordan [EN/AR]

September 18th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) representation mission in Jordan has completed the 9th phase of a project to provide dialysis for Syrian kidney failure patients who live out of refugee camps. The project is fully funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), with a total budget of $875,204 (nearly QR 3.2 million). Overall, the project covered the costs of 8,885 dialysis sessions for a total of 418 patients, almost 65% of all Syrian kidney failure patients who live out of camps. Also, it involves providing regular medical examinations, dialysis medications, and venous access, as well as 50 referrals to specialized hospitals. Six hospitals were contracted to host the dialysis sessions: Irbid Islamic Hospital, Al-Qawasmi Hospital, Maqasid Charity Hospital, Jordan Red Crescent Hospital, Al-Bayader Hospital, and Italian Hospital in Karak. According to reports, the average age of beneficiaries is 51, and 90% of them are jobless. They are all classified as special hardship cases (SCH) under the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) Refugee Assistance Information System (RAIS). The kidney failure cases are related to other chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, depression, and stress. In a statement, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, said, “This project is vital in protecting the lives of the patients, as well as easing the burden on their families and the local community. It helps to effectively meet the demand for tertiary health care among Syrian refugees, which translates into better satisfaction, sense of security, and quality of life”. He emphasized that the contracted hospitals were selected in areas near to the locations of Syrian refugees. Other humanitarian organizations, including UNHCR, were approached to provide psychological support and other forms of assistance. “Emergency cases were dealt with within the available resources or referred to partners who had better resources,” Dr. Ibrahim added. He thanked QFFD for its unlimited contributions over more than three years to numerous health and education projects that serve the Syrians both domestically and in neighboring countries. Hazem Samer Al-Madani (21) came from Rif Dimashq, Syria, to Jordan early in 2013, with a family of two parents and two brothers. Being diabetic, Mr. Al-Madani and his brother Hamza had to use insulin injection. The family faces difficulty affording the costs of treatment, as the father works in a not-well-paid job. Months ago, Mr. Al-Madani had a health issue and was hospitalized. He was found to have severe anemia and diabetes-related chronic kidney disease (CKD), which soon ended up as kidney failure. The only choice for the father of Mr. Al-Madani was to contact QRCS’s representation mission. Upon a visit to the family’s house to check their eligibility, his name was registered on the beneficiary list for the dialysis project. Now, he attends three dialysis sessions per week at Al-Ahli Hospital in Amman, to which some cases are referred as necessary. He also receives all the dialysis sessions and medications free of charge, saving his father some money for the family’s life expenses. As a complication of diabetes, Mr. Al-Madani had weak vision, so he underwent a surgery to repair a retinal detachment, under QRCS’s Chronic Disease Secondary Referral Project.