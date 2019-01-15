QRCS, Qatar Airways distribute winterization aid in Jordan [EN/AR]

January 15th, 2019 ― Doha: As part of the Warm Winter campaign 2018-2019, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has distributed food and winterization aid to needy families in Jordan.

Co-implemented by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), the project was sponsored by Qatar Airways. It was aimed at alleviating the suffering of poor families, by providing life-saving aid, amid the current extreme cold spell in Jordan.

Under the project, food parcels and heaters were delivered to 234 needy families in Jurf Al-Darawish, a district of Tafilah Governorate, southern Jordan.

The distributions took place at the premises of the Jurf Al-Darawish Women’s Charity and the National Aid Fund, where a team of QRCS volunteers and Qatar Airways crew provided the supplies to enable the families to withstand the bad weather.

Prior to the distributions, a coordination meeting was held by QRCS and JHCO personnel, to agree on the action plan, select the beneficiaries, and ensure timely and smooth delivery of aid.

In a statement, Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, said, “We appreciate the close collaboration with our brothers in JHCO. We are happy with this generous support from Qatar Airways, a mega carrier and major contributor to our humanitarian work for the vulnerable everywhere. They adopt a noble approach of supporting civil society organizations in humanitarian and social services”.

Salam Al-Shawa, Senior Vice-President for Marketing and Corporate Communications, Qatar Airways, said she was happy to work with QRCS on this great initiative. “Qatar Airways pays enormous attention to corporate social responsibility (CSR) program,” said Ms. Al-Shawa. “We were there for the needy families. Together with QRCS, we could deliver food parcels and heaters. QRCS is a relief provider for vulnerable people all over the world”.

Fatima Al-Kaabna, Chairwoman of the Jurf Al-Darawish Women’s Charity thanked QRCS and the sponsor for standing by the low-income families of the governorate. “The living standards are too low in the district, which totally lacks aid from humanitarian organizations,” she added.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality