QRCS, Qatar Airways distribute Ramadan Iftar food baskets in Jordan, Gaza [EN/AR]

May 20th , 2020 ― Doha: “I am the head of a 5-member family. Being an old person who faces difficulty finding a job, I am struggling to secure food and housing for my children,” said Hajj Maher Haytham (67), describing his suffering as the humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse.

He was a recipient of a food basket distributed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), with funding from Qatar Airways, under the former’s Ramadan Iftar project in Gaza.

Having been subject to several open-heart surgeries, Mr. Haytham is unfit for work due to fragile health. He commended this benevolent donation in Ramadan, calling for more and more support for Gaza’s poor population.

Hossam Abo El-Kheir, Deputy General Manager of Districts, the Ministry of Social Development of Gaza, said they had already distributed hundreds of food baskets to the poorest families of the blockade.

This contribution from QRCS and Qatar Airways would be of great help for many disabled, older, and jobless persons.

Each basket contained 20 food staples, including milk, cheese, rice, sugar, and vegetable oil. Distributions were made in a manner that ensured maximum safety and protection against Coronavirus infection.

“The beneficiaries were selected according to a set of criteria, based on a socioeconomic status assessment for each beneficiary, done earlier in the project,” Mr. Abo El-Kheir explained.

At the same time, Qatar Airways supported QRCS’s Ramadan Iftar project in Jordan, delivering food baskets to hundreds of poor Syrian and Jordanian families, in order to meet their needs during the holy month of Ramadan.

These distributions fall under QRCS’s Ramadan Campaign 1441 A.H., which involves many humanitarian operations in Qatar and 22 other countries, for the benefit of one million refugees and displaced and needy persons.

Qatar Airways has recently allocated 100,000 free flight tickets for health care providers, in recognition of their heroic efforts being at the forefront of the Coronavirus pandemic fighting around the world.

##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.