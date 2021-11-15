QRCS provides life-saving medical services in Jordan [EN/AR]

November 15th, 2021 - Doha: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Jordan has deployed a series of mobile medical clinics to several governorates, in cooperation with Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Over two days, the medical personnel visited Dair Alla District (Balqa Governorate) to provide medical consultations and medications in the specialties of GP and obstetrics and gynecology, for the benefit of 230 older persons, women, and children.

JNRCS volunteers held public sessions to raise awareness about the Coronavirus and effective protections to prevent it.

Another couple of mobile medical clinic were deployed to Al-Mudawwara (Ma'an Governorate) and Saidia (Mafraq Governorate), where medical services were given to 100 and 130 beneficiaries, respectively.

The purpose of these mobile medical clinics is to reach out to as many patients as possible in their own neighborhoods.

A joint team of QRCS and JNRCS visited the patients with kidney failure receiving treatment under a dialysis project that currently serves 75 Syrian refugees, with funding from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Focusing on the Syrian refugees with kidney failure out of camps, the project provides life-saving and free-of-charge medical services for the beneficiaries, by covering the costs of securing dialysis consumables and medications.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.