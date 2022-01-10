QRCS launches general surgery convoy in Jordan [EN/AR]

January 10th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a medical convoy in Amman, Jordan, to perform general surgeries for Syrian refugees and Jordanian patients.

At a total cost of $575,716 (or around QR 2.1 million), the project is done in cooperation with Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS).

The total number of beneficiaries is 420 patients, selected by humanitarian organizations operating in Jordan. The JNRCS Hospital is hosting the surgical operations, under preventive health measures to ensure the safety of patients and provide them with necessary medical care until their recovery.

Through this project, QRCS seeks to improve health conditions among Syrian refugees and the host local community who need urgent surgical interventions, as well as to save them the high costs of treatment.

The project’s action plan involves performing 420 surgeries (cholecystectomy, appendectomy, and hernia repairs), providing postprocedural medications and consultations, and covering the costs of intensive care if there are complications.

Prior to the start of the project, the organizations serving Syrian refugees and most vulnerable communities were contacted to outline the list of patients based on their health conditions and medical reports.

Following the surgical operations, the patients’ follow-up schedule is supervised by an assigned member of the medical staff to ensure smooth and quality performance.

Despite the assistance provided to secure their basic needs, the large number and urgent medical needs of Syrian refugees and poor families are why this project is crucial to securing health services and treatment.

Surgical operations are among the most important and expensive short-term interventions that produce long-term social, psychological, and economic results at the individual and family levels.