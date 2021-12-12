QRCS, JNRCS sign pact to provide medical aid for Syrian refugees in Jordan [EN/AR]

December 12th, 2021 ― Doha: An official delegation of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is visiting Jordan, comprising Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General, Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations and International Humanitarian Law, and Naglaa Al-Hajj, Head of International Development. They are accompanied by Dr. Mohamed Al-Sousi, head of QRCS’s representation mission in Jordan.

During a visit to the headquarters of Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), Mr. Al-Hammadi signed a cooperation agreement with Eng. Omar Abu-Goura, Vice-President of JNRCS, to launch a prosthetic limbs project for the benefit of Syrian refugees with disability in Jordan. The project's action plan involves providing upper and lower limb prosthetics, mobility and accessibility aids, psychological support, and physiotherapy for the beneficiaries.

In a statement, Mr. Al-Hammadi expressed his happiness with the signing of this agreement to serve the Jordanians and Syrians in Jordan, with its positive role in providing specialized medical services to those in need. He highlighted the strong Qatar-Jordan relations, as JNRCS is a strategic partner of QRCS in its humanitarian work in Jordan.

Dr. Nehal Hefny, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) delegation in Jordan, emphasized the importance of humanitarian partnership with QRCS and JNRCS and considered the signing of the agreement as a response to the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable groups in Jordan.

During the meeting, Mamdouh Al-Hadid, Assistant Secretary-General and Programs/Operations Officer at JNRCS, revealed a new joint surgical program that involved 420 surgeries for Syrian refugees and the vulnerable local community. He referred to recent maintenance works at the JNRCS Hospital, with funding from QRCS and other Movement partners, with the aim of improving the quality of health services provided for patients.

On day 2 of the visit, QRCS’s delegation attended the workshop on the Auxiliary Role of National Societies, co-held by JNRCS, QRCS, and IFRC in Amman, Jordan, under the title “The Concept of Auxiliary Role in the Literature of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement”.

Mr. Al-Hammadi delivered a speech in the workshop, in which he said, “With the increase in the number and magnitude of disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, the challenges and complexities facing humanitarian action have also increased in an unprecedented manner. One major challenge is the unclear vision regarding the role of National Societies, which is to support States in their humanitarian, social, and developmental policies/efforts. As a result, National Societies are either seen as politicized and governmentally affiliated or subject to restrictions on work and financial resources by local authorities”.

“National Societies have a unique peculiarity,” Mr. Al-Hammadi explained. “They are humanitarian organizations with a global scope, following basic principles and rules that govern humanitarian action and ensure its independence, neutrality, dissociation from political disputes and biases, and focus on people everywhere”.

He added, “We all believe in, and stick to, these ideals. This is exactly where we differ from other local, regional, and international organizations in any other sector. On the other hand, we as National Societies belong to our own nations, live in their territories, and represent them in international humanitarian action and events. Therefore, it is our duty to respect their laws and public policies, take their interests into account, and protect their reputation”.

“Thus, humanitarians are local and global at the same time. They are independent yet disciplined and committed. This is what National Societies really are, and how they should be understood and dealt with by outsiders. Consequently, misconceptions are to be corrected, their history and objectives popularized, their mission facilitated, and they enabled to do their job well,” Mr. Al-Hammadi concluded.

