Qatar Fund for Development supports the health sector for Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp in the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

As a result of the difficult conditions of refuge, wars, and the advent of winter, the urgent need for health support has increased and the with the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, the Syrian refugees in the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, especially in the Zaatari camp, are in constant need of access to treatment and medicine. Qatar Fund for Development supports the strategic partners Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent to manage the health care centers and hospitals that QFFD finance, which in turn provide various health services to Syrian refugees in the country.

The strategic partners Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent also briefed the QFFD delegation on the most important developments regarding health centers and the way they work in Zaatari camp. In addition, the existing and ongoing coordination between Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent to provide integrated medical support within the camp was highlighted.

This support comes in various forms, through the provision of primary health care services, including direct support through the provision of equipment and supplies, capacity building, and system health strengthening. Priorities also include strengthening infectious disease surveillance, detection, response and prevention, as well as increasing access to chronic disease treatment services.

In addition to raising the rate of vaccination coverage for children and women of childbearing age inside the camp, providing family health services, including family planning, counseling and care for pregnant women, provision of dental services as well as contributing to health awareness for refugees in the camp.

The ongoing programmes aim to ensure sustainable and equitable access to quality primary healthcare services in the camp and enhancement of community participation in healthcare, covering a total of 4,000 beneficiaries.

Today, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hosts approximately 702,506 refugees, half of whom are children, while only 78,679 of them are in Zaatari camp, where the camp is the second largest refugee camp in the world. With the increasing pressure on health systems and infrastructure due to the coronavirus pandemic and the high number of refugees, the priority has become to support the capacity of health care services in general in host countries, in order to help enable them to effectively provide appropriate services to Syrian refugees and host communities alike. To ensure provision and access to healthcare services for out-of-camp refugees, the Qatar Fund supports the Jordan Ministry of Health’s Jordan Refugee Health Fund, which provides subsidies on healthcare for Syrian refugees outside the camps.

It is worth noting that this field visit is a continuation of the periodic visits with the aim of following up the progress of projects in an effective and sustainable manner, with a focus on reaching the target groups and the most needy, and ensuring the achievement of transparency and quality standards.

QFFD remains speed on and continuous monitoring on the progress of projects in an effective and sustainable manner, with a focus on reaching the target groups and the most needy and ensuring the achievement of transparency and quality standards.