Qatar Fund for Development provides life-saving cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed an agreement with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) to provide US$ 2 million in multi-purpose cash assistance to some 27,400 of the most vulnerable Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon for a period of two months.

This generous contribution is allowing UNHCR to provide much needed cash support to more than 10,400 Syrian refugees in Jordan and an additional 17,000 in Lebanon during the months of April and May to help them cover their most basic needs including shelter, food and medicines.

“With the Syria crisis in its twelfth year and as needs continue to grow, this timely contribution will provide a lifeline to some of the most vulnerable refugees during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond,” said Ayat El-Dewary, UNHCR Representative to the State of Qatar. “We are grateful for the Qatar Fund for Development’s ongoing support, and we look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership to assist those forced to flee their homes.”

On her part, Ms. Nouf Al- Kaabi, Acting Manager of Projects and Programs at QFFD, said: “As new emergencies arise and QFFD responds to ever-growing humanitarian needs, we wanted to reiterate our support to the Syrian refugees who continue to struggle eleven years on. Through our strategic partnership with UNHCR, which we pride ourselves on, we are lending a helping hand to refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, and we will continue to assist the forcibly displaced around the world.”

UNHCR has been supporting tens of thousands of the most vulnerable refugee families in Jordan and Lebanon through the multi-purpose cash assistance programme for years. Not only does cash assistance give refugees the freedom and dignity of choice, but it also directly contributes to the local economy and is proven to be among the most cost-effective and efficient forms of assistance.

The State of Qatar has traditionally played an important humanitarian role globally, addressing pressing needs and supporting millions around the world. Qatar’s history of generous support to UNHCR has been key, with cumulative contributions from the Government of the State of Qatar and Qatari entities exceeding US$ 367 million to date.