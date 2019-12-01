Qatar Fund for Development provides a grant to the Ministry of Health worth $ 4.2 million

The signing of the first agreement establishing development cooperation between the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and Qatar Fund for Development

The Jordanian government has signed a grant agreement with QFFD worth $ 4.2 million to contribute to the financing of the Jordan Refugee Health Fund managed by the Ministry of Health in order to relieve financial pressures on the ministry’s budget as a result of the arrival of large numbers of refugees and receiving and treating government health services and treating them like the citizen.

The agreement provides for QFFD to join the Joint Donor Account (MDA), which includes the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Government of Denmark and the Government of Canada, as well as the Global Facilitated Funding Mechanism (GCFF) with the possibility of other donors.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Jordanian government by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Wissam Adnan Al-Rabadi and Director General of QFFD HE Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari. The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani, and the delegation of the Fund.

The making of the Joint Donor Account (MDA) is a model shift, with three programs in the Ministry of Health budget being directly disbursed according to priorities: primary health care, secondary health care, medicines and medical consumables.

For his part, HE Mr. Al-Kuwari expressed his appreciation for the role played by Jordan in the refuge crisis for the Syrian brothers and the burden it bears as a result of the brotherhood and humanity inherent in our Jordanian brothers.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is one of the countries that support the Syrian people in this crisis through QFFD, through the implementation of many humaniterian development projects in health, education and economic empowerment. He hoped that this contribution will ease the burden on our brothers from the Syrian people and pledged to continue this support in accordance with the directives issued by the QFFD in this regard from the Government of the State of Qatar.

HE Dr. Al-Rabadi praised the contribution of QFFD to the Jordanian Health Fund for Refugees, and stressed that hosting more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees on the territory of the Kingdom has a great impact on all sectors and services provided by the government. Jordan has shifted to the development dimension in dealing with Syrian asylum after focusing on the humanitarian side at the beginning of the crisis, stressing the need to coordinate international efforts to provide appropriate support to the Kingdom to carry the burdens of hosting Syrians, especially support directed to the Syrian Education and Health.

Signing this agreement is important as it is the first agreement establishing development cooperation between the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and QFFD. The Minister of Planning and International Cooperation stressed the Kingdom’s aspiration to develop cooperation and bilateral action to achieve economic and social development.

HE Dr. Al-Rabadi said that the strategy of QFFD is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund has a wide range of financial instruments to provide external assistance including grants, soft loans and development investments, in addition to having wide partnerships at the national and international levels.

The Minister praised the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, which were laid by His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein and his brother HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. The Jordanian government also thanked QFFD for this support.