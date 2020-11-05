Qatar Charity supports critical UNICEF WASH response in Jordan

AMMAN, 04 November 2020 — Critical support from Qatar Charity to UNICEF has helped to provide safe water and sanitation to over 75,000 Syrian refugees in Za'atari refugee camp since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The support from Qatar Charity has helped UNICEF to provide safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to refugees in the camp. It has also enabled UNICEF to rapidly scale up its WASH response to respond to COVID-19 and recent heatwaves, ensuring that daily water allowance are increased to help keep refugee families safe and protected.

"Water is an extremely precious resource in Jordan and UNICEF is very grateful to Qatar Charity for their continued support to UNICEF, which has been critical to providing one of the most efficient and sustainable water and sanitation services in a refugee camp anywhere in the world," said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

The generous contribution from Qatar Charity supports the operation of the extensive water and wastewater network in Za'atari refugee camp -- including the effective management of three boreholes and eight pumping stations, as well as a wastewater treatment plant.

Awareness raising on proper handwashing, hygiene measures in the household and water conservation are also carried out with refugees in the camp through regular information dissemination and campaigns.

Qatar Charity has contributed a total of US$ 1 million to UNICEF in Jordan in 2020 to provide lifesaving services for children.