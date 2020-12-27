Qatar Charity, Qatar Airways provide winter aid for 5,000 people in Jordan

Qatar Charity (QC), in cooperation with Qatar Airways, started distributing basic winter aid to low-income and Syrian refugee families across the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as part of its continued “Warmth and Peace” winter campaign.

Nearly 5,000 persons, including orphans, widows and people with special needs, in addition to the neediest families, are expected to benefit from the aid, which comes in time to meet their essential winter needs, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The winter aid included 450 food parcels, with each containing basic foodstuffs sufficient for one family for a month, in addition to a domestic heater per family. The assistance was delivered in the form of coupons, in cooperation with local partners.

Qatar Charity, through such aid, aims to meet the winter needs of underprivileged families, and keep them warm, well-fed, and protected, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which is badly affecting vulnerable Jordanian households and Syrian refugee families economically.

When cold waves intensify across the country, these vulnerable families desperately need food, shelter, and heating supplies.

Mr. Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity, thanked Qatar Airways for its generous support to the "Warmth and Peace" winter campaign which aims to alleviate the burdens on needy families, noting that the aid this year coincides with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

He underlined that Qatar Charity is keen to implement such campaigns every year, with the support of people in Qatar, aiming to ease the stress of the sorrowful and contribute to saving the lives of children, women and the elderly in the most affected countries.

He added that the "Warmth and Peace" campaign aims to reach nearly 1 million persons in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe, seeking to provide them with winter aid, which includes food, warm clothes, blankets, heaters, fuels, and shelter kits, in addition to winter bags for orphans.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: “Corporate Social Responsibility is among the main pillars that firmly support our vision and operations, as we spare no effort in supporting people in need through all possible ways. We are honoured to lend a helping hand to those going through difficulties especially during this pandemic and to help keep them warm during these tough winter days. We thank Qatar Charity for standing with global societies, and their tremendous efforts to uplift the lives of the underprivileged.”

The campaign focuses on the countries going through crises and exceptional circumstances, as well as on those facing a harsh winter with temperatures below zero.