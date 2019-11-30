Qatar Charity launches winter campaign “Warmth and Peace” from refugee camps in Jordan

HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser: Humanitarian action is an integral part of Qatari policy

The winter campaign is expected to provide 500,000 vulnerable people them with food, shelter, and heating materials in 17 countries.

Secretary General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization: the campaign is a part of the ongoing Qatari charitable action.

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched the 2019-2020 winter campaign entitled “Warmth and Peace” from Syrian and Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan to help refugees, the displaced, and the needy in 17 countries, at a total cost of nearly 75 million Qatari riyals.

The winter campaign, which kicked off under the slogan “Give Warmth” is expected to provide 500,000 people them with food, shelter and heating materials.

The campaign was launched in the presence of H.E Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to Jordan and Mr. Ayman Al Mufleh, Secretary General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO),

A delegation from Qatar Charity, many social activists, and numerous social media influencers have participated in sending 6 trucks loaded with winter supplies to be distributed to Syrian refugees and low-income Jordanian families in the Amman governorate, and Palestinian refugees in Talbieh camp in Madaba governorate in southern Jordan, benefiting 1600 people.

Members of the Delegation

The delegation included Mr. Khalid Al-Yafei, director of Financial Sustainability Projects Office at Qatar Charity, Mr. Ahmed Saleh Al Ali, director of Media and Communication Department at Qatar Charity, Ibrahim Fetian Elsharif, head of Monitoring and Follow-up Section, Qatar Charity, Dr. Ayesh Al-Qahtani, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Harami, Aqeel Al-Janahi, a media figure, Mr. Mohsim Jasim, holder of the "Al Wakra Live" account on social media, Mr. Mohammed Ghanem Al Mohannadi, holder of the “Al Khor Live” account on social media, and many media persons from Al Nadeeb Qatar, and Marsal Qatar.

Speech of the Ambassador

“Humanitarian action is an integral part of our policy,” said the ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser al-Thani, in his opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the campaign, noting that “The assistance provided by Qatar is a moral and humanitarian duty to help others”.

He also extended thanks to the Jordanian government and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) for providing all the facilities to launch the winter campaign of Qatar Charity, emphasizing the strong relations between Qatar and Jordan and the development of cooperation in all fields. He also thanked Qatar Charity for this great effort to contribute to easing the suffering of refugees during the winter.

“As part of its humanitarian and fraternal duty, Qatar Charity has been launching winter campaigns from the field to provide winter supplies to those in need and help the most vulnerable people before the bitter cold comes,” said Mr. Khalid Al-Yafei, director of Financial Sustainability Projects Office at Qatar Charity while speaking at the inaugural ceremony held at the Zaha Cultural Center.

He also pointed out that Qatar Charity’s 2019-2020 winter campaign entitled “Warmth and Peace” would benefit thousands of people in many Syrian and Palestinian refugee camps, as well as, those most in need.

Khalid Al-Yafei noted that the suffering of refugees, displaced people living in tents and temporary housing units, and underserved sections suffering from poverty throughout the world, increases with the onset of winter each year. The harsh cold, rainstorms, and blizzards make the lives of the vulnerable further worse in winter, necessitating the provision of food, shelter, and heating aid urgently.

Given the difficult situation of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and those in need in countries experiencing extreme cold, he urged benefactors and philanthropists throughout the world to support the campaign to deliver assistance to the targeted people and ease their hardship.

Khalid Al-Yafei expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Jordanian authorities for providing all the necessary facilities for the distribution of aid, and the media persons and social media influencers for their remarkable efforts in providing media coverage for the launch of the campaign, shedding light on its roles and highlighting the needs of refugees and those in need.

Speech from JHCO

The inaugural ceremony included a speech by Mr. Ayman Al Mufleh, Secretary General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in which he thanked the State of Qatar, the Qatari people, and Qatar Charity for this humanitarian campaign, adding that this drive is not new from Qatar, a beginning, or an end, but is a part of the ongoing Qatari charitable action.

Speech from Qatari Delegation

During a speech delivered on behalf of the Qatari delegation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Harami thanked benefactors for sending aid to refugees before the harsh winter to minimize the risks they may face in their camps during the cold season.

After distributing aid, the delegation toured the Qatar Charity Medical Center in the Zaatari refugee camp, which provides medical services and treatment to Syrian refugees living in the camp. During the visit, eye examinations were conducted and eyeglasses were distributed to 500 Syrian and Palestinian refugees and many low-income Jordanian families.

Beneficiary Countries

The winter campaign “Warmth and Peace” targets refugees, displaced and needy people in 17 countries including Syria, Turkey, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ethiopia.

The campaign focuses on the affected in countries like Syria and Palestine, which are going through exceptional circumstances. It also concentrates on the underprivileged in countries where temperatures fall below zero degrees Celsius.

As part of the “Warmth and Peace” campaign, UNHCR, in cooperation with Qatar Charity, will distribute assistance worth QR11mn to refugees in Iraq, Yemen, and Jordan under the “For Humanity” initiative. Also, winter bags will be distributed in 9 countries.

Products of the Campaign

The campaign aims to meet the necessary winter needs of more than 500,000 people in the areas of food, shelter, and heating by providing food baskets, winter clothes, blankets, heaters, heating fuel, tents, caravans, tent and house maintenance, mattresses, pillows, hygiene items, and bags for orphans containing winter clothes, blankets, and food baskets.

Way to Donate

Given the difficult situation of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and those in need in countries experiencing the severe cold, Qatar Charity urges benefactors to support the campaign to deliver assistance to the targeted people to keep them out of danger. It also calls on the media persons to publicize its winter campaign.

The donation in favor of the “Warmth and Peace” campaign can easily be made through Qatar Charity’s website, mobile App, branches, and collection points. The donors can also request a “home collector” through the mobile App and dial the hotline 44667711 to make their contributions. Mobile donating is also available. To send QR100 and QR500, please send an SMS to 92642 and ۹۲٤۲۸, respectively.