Qatar Charity distributes winter aid to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan

Qatar Charity (QC) launched the second phase of the “Qatar Relief Convoys” campaign in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where it distributed food and winter aid to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and Jordanian needy families in several governorates of the kingdom.

The first consignment of aid, which is delivered in Jordan within the framework of the campaign, aims to meet the needs of more than 1758 refugee and Jordanian families, with approximately 9,000 individuals. The aid is distributed via coupons for food packages, health supplies, blankets, and fuel.

The ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ drive comes from Qatar Charity as part of its "Warmth and Peace" campaign that aims to meet the needs of 200,000 beneficiaries in Jordon over the course of the three-month campaign to address the humanitarian conditions resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

On this occasion, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani thanked Qatar Charity, emphasizing that the State of Qatar seeks to strengthen humanitarian cooperation with various bodies.

Assistant Secretary-General of the JHCO Mohammed Nasser Al Kilani said that they are continuing to implement projects for Jordanian families, as well as for Syrian and Palestinian refugees, with the support of Qatar Charity, noting the positive impact of this aid on the lives of the beneficiaries.

It is worth noting that the blankets distributed within the drive were produced by the refugees, who received income-generating projects from Qatar Charity in Jordon. This comes to encourage them to earn a living and uplift the standards of living.

The drive ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’, which includes 200 convoys, targets Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon, in addition to internally displaced people within Syrian, until March 10. It aims to deliver aid to 120,000 refugees and displaced persons.