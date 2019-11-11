11 Nov 2019

Public health access and health seeking behaviors of Syrian refugees in Jordan (9th Monitoring Report, Aug and Sep 2019)

Infographic
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 11 Nov 2019
Download PDF (108.66 KB)

In response to the Government of Jordan reinstating subsidized access to public health care for Syrian refugees on 27 March 2019, the IRC has extended its routine monitoring exercise to better understand the policy’s effect on the health attitudes and behaviors of Syrian refugees. This report is the ninth monitoring report conducted since March 2018 and the initial subsidy cuts by the GoJ and covers August and September 2019 (n=298).

From 9 April 2019 to 23 September 2019 the IRC has interviewed at total of 887 Syrian refugees (62.5% women) who have benefited from various IRC services in Amman, Mafraq, Ramtha and Irbid.

