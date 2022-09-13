Providing sustainable work opportunities to refugees and vulnerable Jordanians in the agricultural sector

ACTED supported agricultural cooperatives and micro businesses to foster sustainable growth and livelihood.

In Jordan, 25% of the population depend on agriculture as a source of livelihoods, particularly Syrian refugees whose work permits are, in majority, issued in this sector. However, its expansion is limited by scarce support services, technical and financial capacities and seasonal fluctuations in income.

To address these challenges, ACTED fostered innovative agricultural practices and business management support to improve livelihood opportunities and resilience for approximatively 1,350 vulnerable Jordanian and Syrian-refugee farmers.

Our main achievements

With ACTED's support, 897 farmers implemented innovative agricultural practices

ACTED reinforced capacities of 9 agricultural cooperatives:

Capacity building of 9 cooperatives, through business development and marketing trainings as well as grants award, reaching 450 members.

Grant provision for 2 business solutions to improve small farmers access to market.

In collaboration with Badia Fund, establishment of revolving microloan portfolios for small farmers within 2 Mafraq cooperatives.

Facilitated the engagement among agricultural stakeholders through the creation of 9 Agricultural Initiative Support Groups.

ACTED helped start and scale up 248 agricultural microbusinesses: